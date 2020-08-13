LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville still has plenty of money budgeted to help stop evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to city officials.
As of Thursday, Metro Government has spent $595,000 to help about 350 households avoid eviction, city officials testified at a meeting of Metro Council's Budget Committee. That means the city has more than $20 million remaining through the federal CARES Act to help keep residents in their homes.
Councilman Bill Hollander, D-9, expects more families will apply as the threat of eviction grows.
"It's a sad situation that we have businesses and residents who need the help, but it's rewarding to know that we have programs in place to help them, and we hope people take advantage of those programs," said Hollander, who chairs the Budget Committee.
The assistance is available to many Louisville households. To see if you qualify, head to StopMyEviction.org.
According to an analysis of U.S. Census survey data by business consulting firm Stout Risius Ross LLC, Kentucky could see 142,000 eviction filings in the next four months, as 211,000 households, or 42% of the state's renter households, cannot pay rent and are "at risk."
Related Stories:
- Mayor Fischer reminds Louisville residents of rent assistance program as evictions resume
- Financial help available for Louisville residents struggling to pay rent, utility bills
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.