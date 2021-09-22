LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Mexico residents are behind bars after police found more than 20 pounds of drugs in their car in Hardin County.
Kentucky State Police troopers were patrolling the Bluegrass Parkway around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday when they stopped a vehicle for "equipment and traffic violations," according to a news release.
Mexico resident Jose Padilla-Torres, 31, gave police consent to search the Chevrolet Equinox, according to KSP.
Inside the car, police found 14 pounds of methamphetamine and 5.25 pounds of cocaine "in various locations inside the vehicle."
Padilla-Torres, 31, and Jose Rodriguez, 26, were arrested and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, (cocaine), and trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Both men were booked into the Hardin County Detention Center.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.