LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Still days before the election, voters in Jefferson County are taking advantage of early and absentee voting.
On Thursday afternoon, voters poured into Marriott East in Jeffersontown to submit their vote early despite the heavy rain. Marriott East is one of four locations where people have the opportunity to vote early. The others are at the KFC Yum! Center, the Kentucky Exposition Center and the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage.
As of Thursday morning, 126,830 Jefferson County residents have already cast their ballot early in-person.
"I was in and out," Aila Johnson said of her quick-and-easy voting experience.
Voters praised the early in-person voting Thursday.
"That was as easy as it's ever been," another voter said.
Absentee ballot voting has also been a success during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of the 174,904 ballots that were requested and sent out, 137,928 of them have already been received and processed.
Adding the absentee and early votes already submitted, there have been a total of 264,758 votes cast already in Jefferson County, a 41.8% turnout five days before the election.
"It's important that the folks here in Louisville, Jefferson County, the rest of the state do get out and vote," Jefferson County Board of Elections spokesperson Nore Ghibaudy said. "They're actually selecting the people that will represent them and work for them in their hometowns, in their state and in the federal government as well."
After widespread debate on how long it would take for results to be finalized after Election Day, many are wondering how the votes will be counted.
Speaking for Jefferson County alone, the board of elections said most ballots will be processed and counted by midnight of Election Day.
Results could be known that night and for sure by Nov. 6, when the board is required to sig off on the results. But for that to happen effectively, the board is urging absentee voters to get their ballots in now.
"That's why we're encouraging people to go to a drop box now or take it to a postal office and take it inside so that it gets back to us for processing as quick as it can," Ghibaudy said.
Along with the four current voting centers, the following locations will be open for voting on election day:
- Ballard High School — 6000 Brownsboro Road
- Carter Duvalle Elementary School — 3600 Bohne Ave.
- Crosby Middle School — 303 Gatehouse Lane
- Fairdale High School — 1001 Fairdale Road
- Fern Creek High School — 9115 Fern Creek Road
- Iroquois High School — 4615 Taylor Blvd.
- Jeffersontown High School — 9600 Old Six Mile Lane
- Meyzeek Middle School — 828 S. Jackson St.
- Seneca High School — 3510 Goldsmith Lane
- Shawnee High School — 4001 Herman St.
- Southern High School — 8620 Preston Highway
- St. Matthews Community Center — 310 Ten Pin Lane
- Thomas Jefferson Middle School — 1501 Rangeland Road
- Valley High School — 10200 Dixie Highway
- Waggener High School — 330 S. Hubbards Lane
- Western High School — 2501 Rockford Lane
