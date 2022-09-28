LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Set up has begun in Kentuckiana for one of the most popular art shows in the country.
The St. James Court Art Show kicks off on Friday in Old Louisville. The show, which features over 600 artists, takes place on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Although crews began setting up for the event this week, some artists have been preparing for years for the show.
"You got to have something that is different, unique, something you can't go to a store and go see," Dawn Hatzidakis, who is participating in the art show for the fifth year, said.
More than 650 juried artists will convene in St. James Court for what is known as one of the most popular and prestigious art shows in the country.
Howard Rosenberg, the executive director of the art show, said visitors will see more diverse artists and some changes to the show this year.
"You're going to see a different set up in terms of the food, a lot of the artists are coming back," he said. "I think 60% of our artists are new which is really a good sign."
The show will feature 17 different artistic mediums, including some performances in Central Park thanks to Louisville's Fund for the Arts.
“You have got to have something that is different.” 🎨 650 artists around around the country getting ready for the St. James Court Art Show…that brings in nearly 250,000 people. @gotolouisville @WDRBNews 5pm 🖼 pic.twitter.com/MpjQ86Mkdy— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) September 28, 2022
Both artists and visitors travel from all over the country to the annual show.
"I have this couple that comes from West Virginia every year and sees me and they come specifically to come to St. James so yeah, it's a nice travel show," Hatzidakis said.
Organizers said part of the show's success is knowing it's role in the art community after seven decades.
"We're not New York, San Francisco. We're not Los Angeles or Florida, and yet we can draw 225,000 people as a regional show with a national reputation," Rosenberg said.
Although the event is rain or shine — unless there are storms — dogs and other pets are not allowed. Click here to see the list of road closures and areas you cannot park surrounding the art show.
