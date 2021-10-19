LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shepherdsville businesses is trying to recoup what it lost in a burglary over the weekend.
Surveillance footage from early Saturday morning shows a vehicle driving past John Heffley Plumbing on Old Preston Highway a few times.
A man eventually cuts through a chain link fence.
Once the man is out, he cut the locks to service vehicles and stole more than $3,000 worth of equipment.
The company said this crime is tough on each of the workers, as it's about more than just a price tag.
"The thing that bothers me the most is you took the guys' personal tools, too. These are the tools the other guys use to make their living," John Heffley, who owns the business, said.
Shepherdsville Police are currently investigating the case. Anyone with information can call the department's anonymous tip line at 502-215-1588.
