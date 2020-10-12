LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than $7.5 million worth of drugs and counterfeit items was seized in just one week in Louisville.
From Oct. 1-8, Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville seized more than 36 pounds of cocaine, 5 pounds of fentanyl, more than 28 pounds of meth and nearly 45 pounds of marijuana.
The total street value of the drugs is more than $3 million.
Officers also seized nearly hundreds of counterfeit items, including bed sheets, sports jerseys, handbags and jewelry.
