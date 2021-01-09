LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Over 75,000 senior citizens in Indiana have signed up to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Saturday afternoon, Indiana's Department of Health said.
Although the initial group of Hoosiers 80 and older are just 3.8% of Indiana's population, they represent 19% of hospitalizations and 52% of COVID deaths in the state.
The state of Indiana reported 6,045 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and 75 more virus-related deaths.
At least one vaccine clinic will be located in each county in Indiana for the free vaccine, although insurance may charge an administrative fee, health officials say.
Hoosiers 80 and older are eligible to sign up for the vaccine here or by calling 211. Individuals having difficulty registering online can call one of Indiana's Area Agencies on Aging for help with registration. A caregiver or loved one also may make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.
Indiana residents can make an appointment for the second dose at the clinic after the first shot is given, health officials said.
