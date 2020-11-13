LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of Louisville businesses are getting the help they need, thanks to the city's Small Business Grant Program.
According to Louisville Forward, 824 small businesses have received COVID-19 relief grants. Those grants are worth more than $27 million total.
Of those businesses, 28% were minority-owned, and nearly 34% were women-owned.
"I am proud of the work that our Small Business Team has done to preserve the hundreds of small businesses that make Louisville unique," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement. "And I continue to urge Congress to return to the negotiating table and pass additional relief measures to aid our nation's small businesses. It is clear that more assistance is needed as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic and weather the resulting economic impacts."
Because of the pandemic, overall revenue among small businesses in Louisville has slumped almost 26% compared to January 2020, according to Opportunity Insights, a nonpartisan research institute based at Harvard University.
