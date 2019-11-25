LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friday was just another day of doing business at Heitzman Bakery on Bardstown Road until a woman named Jenni came through the front door.
At first, Store Manager Linda Osting gave her $2. But then, she decided to give her much more.
"I walked in here, and I told her, 'I'm homeless,'" Jenni Langdon said. "Next thing I know she's putting an apron on me, gave me a job, sent me back across the street ... before I even worked with the money to pay for my hotel room."
For Osting, she was just following the advice of her grandmother.
"She used to say, 'Linda Marie ... don't ever look down on someone unless ou're willing to give a hand up,' and I try to live my life like that," Osting said.
Living her life like that turned out to be sweeter than anything on the bakery shelves. Osting says Jenni is a Godsend to her, comes to work early and ready to go, and wants to learn and do more.
"You can give anybody a dollar and think you're helping them, or you can give somebody a second chance at life and change their life," Osting said.
All because Jenni wouldn't stop believing that someone would have the grace to make a difference.
"She's gonna make sure me and my boyfriend are going to have somewhere to lay our head on Thanksgiving night, and that means the world to me," Jenni said. "God ... I prayed and prayed and I tell you what, he gave me an answer that I could've never expected. He gave me a job."
