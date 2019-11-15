SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- The town of Sellersburg, Indiana, said more than 400 customers are still without water after a water main break Wednesday afternoon.
Town officials said a company laying digital fiber hit a primary water line along U.S. 31, near Broadway, destroying about 30 feet of it.
Town employees told WDRB News that 40-50 businesses have been affected. Ivy Tech Community College, Dairy Queen and Cracker Barrel are just a few that have had to close their doors.
Archie Engle, owner of a local barbershop, said he has luckily been able to keep his doors open by improvising.
"If need be, I can use drinking water to spray on people's hair," Engle said.
Engle said he is ready for it to be business as usual again.
"I have no shampoo bowl the restroom facilities don't work," Engle said.
Sellersburg residents said being at home with no water is pretty miserable.
"Can't shower, can't really use the bathroom," Aaron Sparrow said. "Yeah, so it's pretty, pretty bad."
Sparrow said his household is relying on open businesses and bottled water to get them though.
"The fact that it's been two days and we still haven't gotten the situation solved yet, that's where I'm kind of like, 'What's going on?'" Sparrow said.
The town said, due to state regulations, after the main is repaired it has to be disinfected for 24 hours before being put back into service.
Once water is turned back on, customers are asked to boil water — at a rolling boil — for at least one minute before use.
In the meantime, town employees have been going door to door to hand water bottles out. Anyone who is need of water can also pick it up at the Sellersburg Police Department. If you are not able to pick water up, you are encouraged to call the town’s utility billing office at 812-246-3821, option 4.
Town officials said they expect water to be restored by 8 p.m. Friday.
