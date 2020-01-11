LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Gymnasts from all over the region are competing in Louisville as the Kentucky Gymnastics Academy and Excel Gymnastics host the annual Kentucky Winter Classic.
More than 800 gymnasts from several states are expected to compete in the meet, which brings in large crowds of spectators who come to watch their friends and family. Participants took their turns on the vault, uneven bars, beam and the floor routine at the USA Gymnastics sanctioned event.
"When it's close, you know, a couple hours away, we try to make it down here and see it," spectator Judy Hall said. "Family support is always great."
The meet continues through Sunday at the Kentucky International Convention Center.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.