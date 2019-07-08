LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Little Leaguers just trying to enjoy their summer are now facing a setback after a thief took nearly everything they have.
Someone cut the locks at Challis Ford Park near Hillview last Friday night and stole a four-wheeler, concessions and more than 100 baseballs from the complex where the Blue Lick Optimist Little League plays.
The thief made sure no one saw it, because he or she even took the security system.
“It was just really bad for the park, because we lost a lot of things,” said fourth-grader Colin Bradshaw, who has been playing for the league for four years.
Blue Lick owns the park and the baseball fields. They operate it, pay all the bills and maintain it, something that's now tougher to do since one of their main machines is gone.
“We’ve had quite a bit of expensive gear stolen," player agent Tommy Parker said. "A lot of times, it’s just kids and vandalizing, but here lately, it’s been more theft. This is the second time in four years we’ve had a four-wheeler stolen.”
The league has also had to deal with homeless people in the area using the facilities to live. Two weeks ago a homeless person was arrested for trying to light a fire inside one of the press boxes.
Nearly 180 kids rely solely on parents and volunteers to keep things running. The league bills are increasing, and the money is not coming in fast enough to replace what was initially stolen years ago.
“We’ll find the money some way or another," Parker said. "If we have to get on the street and shake a bucket, that’s what we’ll do. We’re going to keep moving forward."
LMPD has been increasing patrols in the area, but no one has been arrested for the theft.
