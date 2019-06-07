Graduation Day Generic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Thousands of Jefferson County Public Schools seniors will receive their diplomas at graduation ceremonies starting Friday, the last day of classes for Kentucky's largest school district.

About 6,200 seniors from 24 high schools will get their diplomas this year, according to JCPS.

This year's senior class includes 3,733 from the Academies of Louisville program, where they earned 522 college credit hours in career and technical education, some enough for an associate's degree, and 865 industry certifications, according to the school district.

"I am extremely proud of the hard work and commitment of our seniors," JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio, who will be attending eight graduation ceremonies, said in a statement. "This is such an important part of the road, and it is one of the most meaningful experiences in our students' lives. It is an incredible honor and privilege for me to be with some of our students as they walk across that stage."

Seniors who post their graduation photos and videos to social media are being encouraged by the district to use the hashtags #JCPS2019 and #WeAreJCPS.

Here's a list of all JCPS graduation ceremonies:

Friday

Eastern High: 4:30 p.m. at Freedom Hall

Doss High: 5 p.m. at Broadbent Arena

Jefferson County High: 5 p.m. at Durrett Auditorium

J. Graham Brown School: 8 p.m. at the school

Phoenix School of Discovery: 8 p.m. at Durrett Auditorum

Ballard High: 8 p.m. at Freedom Hall

Jeffersontown High: 8 p.m. at Broadbent Arena

Saturday

Fairdale High: 9 a.m. at Broadbent Arena

Atherton High: 9 a.m. at Freedom Hall

Academy @ Shawnee: 9 a.m. at West Hall, Kentucky Exposition Center

Waggener High: 12 p.m. at West Hall, Kentucky Exposition Center

Butler High: 12 p.m. at Freedom Hall

Central High: 1 p.m. at Broadbent Arena

DuPont Manual High: 4 p.m. at Freedom Hall

Monday

Louisville Male High: 9 a.m. at Freedom Hall

Iroquois High: 9 a.m. at Iroquois Amphitheater

Western High: 9 a.m. at Broadbent Arena

Pleasure Ridge Park High: 12 p.m. at Freedom Hall

Seneca High: 1 p.m. at Broadbent Arena

Southern High: 4 p.m. at Broadbent Arena

Valley High: 7 p.m. at Broadbent Arena

Marion C. Moore School: 7 p.m. at Freedom Hall

Wednesday

Fern Creek High: 9 a.m. at Broadbent Area

Liberty High: 9 a.m. at Durrett Auditorium

