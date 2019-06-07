LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Thousands of Jefferson County Public Schools seniors will receive their diplomas at graduation ceremonies starting Friday, the last day of classes for Kentucky's largest school district.
About 6,200 seniors from 24 high schools will get their diplomas this year, according to JCPS.
This year's senior class includes 3,733 from the Academies of Louisville program, where they earned 522 college credit hours in career and technical education, some enough for an associate's degree, and 865 industry certifications, according to the school district.
"I am extremely proud of the hard work and commitment of our seniors," JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio, who will be attending eight graduation ceremonies, said in a statement. "This is such an important part of the road, and it is one of the most meaningful experiences in our students' lives. It is an incredible honor and privilege for me to be with some of our students as they walk across that stage."
Seniors who post their graduation photos and videos to social media are being encouraged by the district to use the hashtags #JCPS2019 and #WeAreJCPS.
Here's a list of all JCPS graduation ceremonies:
Friday
Eastern High: 4:30 p.m. at Freedom Hall
Doss High: 5 p.m. at Broadbent Arena
Jefferson County High: 5 p.m. at Durrett Auditorium
J. Graham Brown School: 8 p.m. at the school
Phoenix School of Discovery: 8 p.m. at Durrett Auditorum
Ballard High: 8 p.m. at Freedom Hall
Jeffersontown High: 8 p.m. at Broadbent Arena
Saturday
Fairdale High: 9 a.m. at Broadbent Arena
Atherton High: 9 a.m. at Freedom Hall
Academy @ Shawnee: 9 a.m. at West Hall, Kentucky Exposition Center
Waggener High: 12 p.m. at West Hall, Kentucky Exposition Center
Butler High: 12 p.m. at Freedom Hall
Central High: 1 p.m. at Broadbent Arena
DuPont Manual High: 4 p.m. at Freedom Hall
Monday
Louisville Male High: 9 a.m. at Freedom Hall
Iroquois High: 9 a.m. at Iroquois Amphitheater
Western High: 9 a.m. at Broadbent Arena
Pleasure Ridge Park High: 12 p.m. at Freedom Hall
Seneca High: 1 p.m. at Broadbent Arena
Southern High: 4 p.m. at Broadbent Arena
Valley High: 7 p.m. at Broadbent Arena
Marion C. Moore School: 7 p.m. at Freedom Hall
Wednesday
Fern Creek High: 9 a.m. at Broadbent Area
Liberty High: 9 a.m. at Durrett Auditorium
