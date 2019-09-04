LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than $1 million worth of counterfeit goods was discovered at Louisville's annual WorldFest over the weekend, according to Louisville investigators.
The event was held over the Labor Day weekend.
According to court documents, 59-year-old Kassoum Thiam and 52-year-old Saidou Djau were cited for selling counterfeit merchandise at five separate booths.
The investigation was one of the first operations funded through a two-year, $25,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. The grant was earmarked specifically for eradicating counterfeit merchandise.
This was the first year counterfeit goods were found at WorldFest.
