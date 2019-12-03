LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS Worldport expects more than 4 million packages to flow through the facility each day leading up to Christmas, twice the number of a normal day.
Domestic shipping this holiday is up 5% over last year as e-commerce continues to grow. But even with more packages, the company is hiring fewer seasonal workers this year. UPS Worldport usually hires 3,000 seasonal workers for the holidays.
Spokeswoman Michelle Polk said UPS is focusing on retention during the rest of the year, using incentives like the Metro College program.
“I think that speaks to the different wage increases we've done over the year,” Polk said. “We've actually hired throughout the year, so we are doing well on positions.”
Amazon advertises between $15 and $20 an hour. UPS starts at $14, but factor in the perks, like a $150 a week bonus just for showing up, and employees make much more than that.
Timberly Crabens has been a package handler for four years and recently graduated from the University of Louisville. She said the Metro College program is “definitely” the reason she decided to work at UPS instead of a different place, like Amazon.
The last day to ship second day air and make it in time for Christmas is Dec. 20, Polk said.
The busiest day of the year is expected to be Dec. 23.
