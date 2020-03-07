LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) - It was a RoboRumble Saturday in Louisville – a mix of education, competition, and Derby.
More than 500 students took part in the RoboRumble Regional Robotic Tournament at Moore High School. It’s part battle, part science, but 100% competition and pride.
“It’s exciting. It’s fun to do,” said Rafael, who is a student at Saint Mary Academy. He, along with his friends Ben and Liam, entered their machine into the challenge. The goal is for each robot to push the competitor off a platform.
Students compete in several competitions including on the spot programming, an obstacle course and a series of tasks. The students build the robots as part of a kit, but it’s their job to program it. Students use an iPad or a computer to “code” and tell each robot what to do.
“The Kentucky Derby Festival event is the largest competition it has within JCPS each year,” said KDF Foundation President Jeff English.
While the six-hour competition, which was coordinated by Jefferson County Public Schools, was taking place on the court in Moore’s gym, parents sat on the bleachers cheering on their children and taking photos.
“STEM Robotics was so popular that we knew we had to get in on this game,” English said.
The increase in robotics competition is growing so quickly, the Festival event plans on having up to 700 competitors in the next two years.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.