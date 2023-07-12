LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shepherdsville Police are investigating a Bullitt County band director accused of inappropriate conduct with students as new victims come forward.
"It is an open investigation. Right now, we have a total of four potential victims," said Shepherdsville Police Detective Casey Clark.
After learning about the police investigation, Bullitt County Public Schools said the Superintendent Jesse Bacon and district administrators will now review Rodney Stults' job with the district as the Bullitt Central High School band director.
"The pattern is the same. The information they are giving us is consistent," said Clark. "It's not identical. It's really close to the same thing happening to these individuals."
WDRB Investigates obtained the district's confidential investigation into Stults. It started with a complaint in May from a 2015 Bullitt Central graduate, who is not being named.
Messages obtained by WDRB appear to show the teacher sent inappropriate Facebook messages to the student, which BCPS said violated district policy.
The school district also found that Stults admitted to kissing band students on the forehead and hugging them, but it said there's no current evidence of sexual or unwanted behaviors.
Police said there are some challenges with their investigation.
"The No. 1 challenge we have is time, and the statute of limitations is another issue," Clark said.
When asked whether the victims coming forward sooner would have made a difference, Clark said "Based on the statute of limitations, yes."
"If they would have came forward, one particular victim came forward in 2015, I would absolutely see criminal charges being put against Mr. Stults," he said.
Wednesday afternoon, BCPS released the following statement:
"The Bullitt County Public Schools (BCPS) received allegations against Bullitt Central High School teacher Rodney Stults from a former student on May 19, 2023. BCPS, following standard protocol, reported the allegations to the Cabinet for Health & Family Services (CHFS) and to the Shepherdsville Police Department (SPD). In addition, an internal Title IX investigation was initiated.
The Title IX investigation substantiated a violation of BCPS policies regarding communications with students. The investigation also substantiated allegations of former students being invited to the teacher’s home and on camping trips, after graduation, however these are not violations of any BCPS policy that BCPS can enforce. The Superintendent addressed policy violations with Mr. Stults, but BCPS was unable to substantiate any allegations warranting termination.
Today, for the first time, BCPS was officially advised SPD confirmed they have been contacted by three (3) additional former students alleging inappropriate conduct. With this information, and before the beginning of the school year, the Superintendent and school administrators will be reviewing Mr. Stults’ status and continuing our communications with SPD."
Stults did not agree to do an interview with WDRB News, but said in a statement earlier this week "I'm back at work, 100% cleared.
"We're sorry this happened to these ladies and we're going to do all that we can to make sure that anybody that committed a crime in the city of Shepherdsville is going to be prosecuted for that crime," said Clark, adding that "things are coming in daily" and investigators are "getting more everyday."
Clark encourages anyone with information in the case to come forward and speak to the department. He said the best way to get in touch with investigators is to call (502) 921-1000 and ask for any detective who is working.
"We'd like parents to have conversations with current students," he said. "We'd like current students to have conversations with current students and to see if they have any information to progress forward in this investigation."
To read the district's full investigation into Stults, click on the PDF embedded in this story.
