LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's not safe to drive in a winter storm and it's not safe to fly.
Nearly every flight was canceled at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Thursday.
United was one of the only airlines to fly out Thursday morning. Frontier, Delta, Southwest and Allegiant all canceled their flights.
Airport officials are urging travelers to keep an eye on their flight status over the next few days.
"We have a really strong snow crew to go out and treat our airfield and take care of it to make sure our airfields, our runways, our taxi ways remain open and operational even though our passenger airlines may be choosing to cancel because of the weather," Natalie Chaudoin, with the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, said. "We are obviously home to UPS Worldwide, we're the fifth busiest cargo airport in the world so it's crucial that our airfield is open and operational for our cargo partners."
