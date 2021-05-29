LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Most public swimming pools located in Indiana state parks will open this weekend.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says pools at Clifty Falls and O'Bannon Woods are scheduled to open.
The public pool at Brown County State Park will open Monday, but the wading pool will not be in operation.
At Spring Mill State Park, the public pool will remain closed until lifeguard and other positions are filled.
All beaches operated by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources also opened ahead of Memorial Day.
