LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Almost all of Kentucky schools are compliant with the School Safety Resiliency Act.
According to the first school risk assessment report, most Kentucky schools have secure access control measures in place to keep students and staff safe.
In 2019, the Kentucky General Assembly passed the School Safety and Resiliency Act, which required that a recorded school-risk assessment be completed by the end of the 2020-21 school year, along with every following year.
Gov. Andy Beshear allocated $18.2 million for schools to fund safety measures, according to a news release.
"I am proud of the commitment our schools have made to meet the SSRA mandates and these are positive results," Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said in a news release. "We must be vigilant and root out vulnerabilities."
School security was assessed by the Office of State School Security Marshal in Kentucky's 176 school districts. Sixteen investigators were assigned to school districts.
"One of our goals for the coming year will be to increase school safety and mental health supports for our students," Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass said in a news release.
To see the full report, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.