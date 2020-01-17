LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mother and her 6-year-old daughter died in a house fire early Friday morning in Edmonson County, Kentucky.
Firefighters from multiple departments worked overnight to extinguish the blaze at a home in the 1400 block of East Hack Road in Brownsville, Kentucky. Upon searching the burnt house, crews found Tiffany Mooneyhan, 33, and her daughter Aylanna Mooneyhan dead inside.
Kentucky State Police has launched an investigation into the fire but does not suspect foul play, according to a news release.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.