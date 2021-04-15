LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mother and six children were forced from their home after a fire near Shelby Park on Thursday morning.
A MetroSafe supervisor says firefighters were called to a four-unit apartment building just before 7:30 a.m., after the fire on East Ormsby Avenue was reported by a passing motorist.
It took nine fire units and 50 firefighters to get the fire under control. Three units of the building were empty, but the woman and her children in the fourth unit are being left with no where to go after the smoky fire. Luckily, the family left to take the children to school, when the fire broke out.
Witnesses tell WDRB that people had been going in and out of the empty units.
No injuries are reported, but smoke from the fire did distract traffic on Interstate 65 during rush hour.
