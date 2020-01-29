LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mother and daughter were flown to a Louisville hospital Wednesday night after a Grayson County home explosion.
Sheriff Norman Chaffins said the explosion happened around 7:15 p.m. EST at a home on Crawford Street in Millwood, which is just southwest of Leitchfield.
Chaffins said it appears to be gas explosion, but the state fire marshal will lead the investigation into that. He added that the mother and daughter were headed to a burn unit.
This story will be updated.
