LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of a disabled Jefferson County Public Schools student is suing the administrators at the Academy @ Shawnee after her son was seriously hurt at the school.
The suit claims nurse Gail Howard was pushing Dillon Williams down a ramp to get on the bus when she asked Assistant Principal Myron Montgomery to hold the chair while she went to get help. The child's mother claims Montgomery failed to hold onto the chair, causing it to roll down the ramp where the boy hit a pole with his head leading to serious injuries.
Tonya Cox is suing Montgomery, Principal Kimberly Rice, Howard and the company that Howard works for.
The student no longer attends the Academy @ Shawnee.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.