LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of a teenager killed earlier this year in a drive-by shooting is hopeful that she'll soon learn who pulled the trigger and killed her son.
Police say 17-year-old Decorian Curry was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting near the intersection of South 42nd Street and Larkwood Avenue in the early morning hours of May 25.
So far, no arrests have been made.
"It doesn't feel real," said Laurice Henry, Curry's mother. "It just seems like he's over at my sister's house and he'll be home."
Friends and family believe that Curry wasn't the target of the shooting. Those same friends and family gathered at Curry's grave Sunday in the hopes of raising awareness about his death and the recent rise in drive-by shootings in Louisville.
"I just get to praying real hard," Henry said. "It's sad. It's really sad that these young kids are out here taking people's loved ones."
Last week, the Louisville Metro Police Department suggested that many of the recent shootings are the result of teenagers stealing cars and then carrying out drive-by shootings in them.
Curry's mother is hopeful there will soon be some answers.
"It's hard," she said. "I do a whole lot of praying. I got some answers. But not all answers. Justice will be served."
