LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of a 17-year-old Kentucky boy on a ventilator is pleading for a miracle while her son waits for a double transplant.
According to a report by LEX 18, Brandon Vaughn tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 30. After going to a local clinic in McCreary County, then a hospital in Corbin, he was flown to the Kentucky Children's hospital as things progressively get worse.
"His kidney's won't function," said his mother, Pansy Vaughn. "He's on dialysis, and he's on ECMO, and he's on the vent."
It's now a race against the clock to get him a new lung and a potentially a new kidney.
"We don't understand how to tell a 17-year-old that he may not survive," said Pansy. "They approached us about doing a lung transplant, but where his kidneys aren't functioning, they won't do a lung transplant here. So we're just trying to find somebody that will."
Pansy says doctors at Kentucky Children's are hoping Brandon's kidneys start functioning so that he can receive a lung transplant.
However, if they don't start functioning soon, Pansy says her only option is to beg another hospital to take a chance and do a double transplant to save his life.
"They [Kentucky Children's] said they tried to reach out to multiple institutions, and they denied them," said Pansy.
She's now praying for a miracle that someone somewhere will be able to help.
"Please help him," she said. "He's 17. He has his whole life ahead of him."
Pansy says Brandon lives the outdoors, and she hopes he can one day get back to doing what he enjoys.
Brandon has spent Thanksgiving, Christmas and will soon spend New Year's Day on a ventilator. Pansy doesn't plan on taking him off as long as his heart is still beating.
"There are times where we are hopeful, and then other times, we're bawling our eyes out, scared we're going to lose our baby," said Pansy.
To help the family out with hospital bills, click here.
For more information about how to be a donor, click here.
