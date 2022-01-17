LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of a pregnant Louisville woman who was shot and killed called the aftermath "unimaginable."
Jakia Holt, 36, was found in a crashed car at 38th and Bank streets in early January.
"To have to think that this would take place, it's unbelievable," said Jacqueline Smith, Holt's mother.
It's hard for Smith to put it into words.
"She was a giver," she said. "I mean, she'd give you the shirt off her back if it was the last she had. She would do that."
Police believe the shooting happened a few blocks away at Northwestern Parkway and Bank Street. She was shot multiple times and died days later at the hospital.
"To believe that there's a possibility that she would make it -- I think that a lot of families, that's what they do," Smith said. "They believe that maybe they have just an inkling of hope that she gonna make it, because that was my thought process."
Holt was pregnant with her sixth child, and her youngest was 9 months old.
"They cry for their mother. It's hard," Smith said. "She traveled with them. She took them out. She spent time with them. She played with them. Everything was about her babies. Everything."
And Smith said she won't stop fighting until those kids see justice for her daughter.
"They know who they are, and I know justice will be served," she said. "I'm definitely going to do all I can to make sure it does. I'm not easily manipulated, persuaded, and I'm not afraid."
No one has been arrested. Police are still investigating this case.
The family has a fundraiser set up to help with funeral expenses and raising Holt's five kids.
