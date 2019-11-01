LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mother of a Mill Creek Elementary student is facing charges for allegedly assaulting school staff.
According to an arrest report, 29-year-old Nytema Reed was arrested on Wednesday at the school on Dixie Highway. Police say they responded to a call about a parent and found Reed kicking and trying to punch school staff. Three staff members were assaulted.
Police say when officers tried to stop Reed, they saw her punch a staff member.
Witnesses told police that Reed dropped her children off late and was asked to come back to the school. When she returned, she was combative. Reed told police she was upset because of an incident with her child.
Reed is charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.