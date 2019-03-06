LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of one of the two girls murdered on a hiking trail in Delphi, Indiana, is about to mark her third birthday without her daughter.
And she says she knows exactly what she wants for a birthday present: the funding to pay for a park in her daughter's honor.
According to a report by WXIN Fox 59, Anna Williams, the mother of Abby Williams, has started a Facebook fundraiser to help pay for the planned 21-acre Abby and Libby Memorial Park in Delphi.
"It's still really hard to believe it's been three years since I got to have a birthday with her," Anna told Fox 59. "Her 16th would be this summer, and it doesn't get any easier."
The park will be named after Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, who vanished after being dropped off a hiking trail on Feb. 13, 2017. Their bodies were found a day later, about a quarter-mile from an abandoned railroad bridge that's part of a trail system.
Planning for the park started shortly after the best friends went missing. Construction is currently underway.
"We'll have three fields, the amphitheater, two different playgrounds, pavilions that the community can rent," Anna said. "Every little aspect of this, it's with the girls in mind."
Anna told Fox 59 that she hopes the park will be a place for families to make memories -- and a way for her to thank the community that supported her through an unimaginable loss.
"[The] community's done so much for us, and they keep going," Anna said. "They didn't have to, and they do."
"It's been two years, and everybody is still right there behind us, in their hearts and even a little in their pocketbooks," she added.
Anna says she reached her fundraising goal on Facebook, but donations can still be made by CLICKING HERE.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.