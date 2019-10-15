LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of a 14-year-old boy who killed himself inside an Indiana school is facing criminal charges.
Mary York called 911 last December, to warn that her son could carry out a shooting at a school in Richmond, Indiana. When confronted outside the David W. Dennis Intermediate School, police say Brandon Clegg exchanged gunfire with officers before taking his own life inside the school.
Court records show he had "suicidal thoughts" and homicidal ideas. Prosecutors allege York was negligent because she didn't remove guns from her house after her son threatened to kill students.
York is facing six felony charges, including dangerous control of a child.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.