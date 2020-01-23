LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mother was sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with the death of her young daughter 12 years ago.
Jessica Martinez pleaded guilty Thursday to an amended charge of second degree manslaughter. Prosecutors say she beat her 21-month-old daughter to death in 2008 at a Beecher Terrace apartment. Records show Christina Lopez suffered injuries to her abdomen, along with bruising and rib fractures.
Martinez was arrested in 2016 in Indianapolis and brought back to Louisville to face charges. Her boyfriend, Mauricio Martinez, pleaded guilty to murder and criminal abuse. He was sentenced to 20 years.
At the time of the arrests, Louisville Metro Police said both were suspects in the death at the time, but investigators had to wait for technology to evolve and new information to clarify certain points.
