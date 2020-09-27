LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four years ago, Rhonda Coleman's son passed away from a heroin overdose at just 20 years old.
Now, she wants to stress to the public how wide-ranging drug addiction is and how families can get help.
"How do you get help if there is no beds? So today is kind of to get that out there. To hope and pray that people will come to get help, that these dealers will put it down because we are losing people," Coleman said.
"The morgues are full, the rehabs are full, so the jail needs to be full with these dealers."
On Sunday, Coleman's family held a birthday party and balloon release in Chris' honor at Lees Lane Park. His mother has also created a support group called Chris Rest Easy Son to help other families who are struggling.
Sunday would have been Chris' 25th birthday.
