LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gala was held for grieving Louisville parents who have lost children to gun violence on Saturday.
Mothers Against Murder Acts hosted a gala for parents at The Denison on Cane Run Road in the St. Denis neighborhood. Louisville Metro Councilwoman Tammy Hawkins, D-1, planned the event with Nicole Cowherd.
Cowherd lost her son, Richard Harper, to gun violence. Harper was standing at his bus stop, waiting to go to Valley High School when he was shot and killed in Jan. 2019.
Cowherd wanted to give grieving parents a fancy night of full of fun.
"We go through a lot on a day to day basis, so just to have them come out, look good," Cowherd said. "When you look good, you feel good, just to come out just to have a good time, just for that moment, even if it's a little bit."
The parents think of their loved ones every day, according to Cowherd. Many of the parents in attendance are waiting for cases to be solved by police.
Rose Smith also attended Saturday evening's event. Her 24-year-old son was murdered in 2014 and she says it is an unsolved homicide.
"For us to be able to do this today is good because our city has had so much tragedy and so much pain; and so, for today, we get to forget that just for a few hours, and even while we are here -- you're still going to have those thoughts, but just to think for a few hours we can celebrate each other and we are here together doing it," Smith said.
Cowherd also wanted to provide a sense of belonging for those experiencing the same emotions.
"Our lives are forever changed and I know our loved ones are smiling down on us," Cowherd said. "It's important because we could be out here just crazy. It's hard living life every day without your child. We could've took our own life, but we are her today and we just wanna."
Anyone with information involving shootings is asked to call the tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). You can remain anonymous. Tips can also be made to the crime tip portal.
