LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sunday afternoon was a boot-kicking good time for motorcycles enthusiasts everywhere.
Sunday marked the third day of the annual Kentucky Kickdown Motorcycle Festival at Louisville Turners on River Road.
The event began seven years ago when a group of vintage motorcycle riders wanted to share their passion for the open road with others during a weekend of camping and fun.
"At Kentucky Kickdown, we have riverside camping so it's a very peaceful camping area over there right on the Ohio River," said event captain, Andrew Raitz. "For the campers that camp on the ball field, we have an overnight movie."
Entertainment included bands such as Voodoo Economics and the Riflemen. There was also an awards ceremony showcasing the best in twelve categories including "Best of Show."
