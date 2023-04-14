LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist died after a after he lost control of his vehicle on I-64 Friday morning.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman from the Louisville Metro Police Department, the incident took place just before 7 a.m. on I-64, near the Payne Street overpass.
Ellis said a motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes of I-64, when he failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of his vehicle. Police said he left the roadway and came to rest in the median.
The victim was transported to UofL Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
At the time of this writing, his identity has not been released.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.
