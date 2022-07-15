MAP: Scene of July 15, 2022 fatal motorcycle crash on Penn Trace Drive

Scene of July 15, 2022 fatal motorcycle crash on Penn Trace Drive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist died after a crash in the Okolona area early Friday morning.

The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Penn Trace Drive near Mount Washington Road, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Police said the motorcyclist missed a curve on Mount Washington Road, lost control, crossed a grassy area and hit a fence on Penn Trace Drive.

The man was taken to University Hospital where he died. He has not yet been publicly identified.

