LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist died after a crash in the Okolona area early Friday morning.
The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Penn Trace Drive near Mount Washington Road, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Police said the motorcyclist missed a curve on Mount Washington Road, lost control, crossed a grassy area and hit a fence on Penn Trace Drive.
The man was taken to University Hospital where he died. He has not yet been publicly identified.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.