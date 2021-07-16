LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say a man fleeing police on a motorcycle died after he crashed in Grayson County, Kentucky.
Officers say the chase started when Grayson County Sheriff's deputies noticed 34-year-old Kristopher Burden driving a stolen motorcycle Thursday afternoon.
They say he drove into Edmonson County and nearly hit a car when he made an illegal U-turn.
Police say he eventually failed to go around a curve and hit a road sign and a guardrail.
Burden died at the scene. Police say he wasn't wearing a helmet.
