MAP: Grayson County, Kentucky and Edmonson County, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say a man fleeing police on a motorcycle died after he crashed in Grayson County, Kentucky.

Officers say the chase started when Grayson County Sheriff's deputies noticed 34-year-old Kristopher Burden driving a stolen motorcycle Thursday afternoon.

They say he drove into Edmonson County and nearly hit a car when he made an illegal U-turn.

Police say he eventually failed to go around a curve and hit a road sign and a guardrail.

Burden died at the scene. Police say he wasn't wearing a helmet.

