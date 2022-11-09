LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist died in a crash near Pleasure Ridge Park on Wednesday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a two-vehicle crash at Arnoldtown Road and Hardwood Forest Drive around 6 p.m. That's near St. Andrews Church Road, which leads to Dixie Highway.
Police said the motorcyclist, an adult man, was traveling at a high rate of speed. The motorcycle crossed over the double yellow lines into the eastbound lane of traffic and hit a passenger vehicle, according to Mitchell.
The motorcyclist died at the scene. No one else was injured in the crash.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
