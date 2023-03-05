LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist died in a crash on Broadway in Louisville on Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a motorcycle and vehicle crash at the intersection of 29th Street and Broadway around 4:45 p.m. Smiley said a man riding a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Broadway when he crashed into a passenger vehicle turning north on 29th Street.
The motorcyclist died at the scene. Police haven't determine if he was wearing a helmet.
Smiley said the driver of the passenger vehicle remained on scene and wasn't injured.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. As of 6 p.m., east and westbound lanes of Broadway are closed between 28th and 30th.
