LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man riding a motorcycle died after a crash on Westport Road on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 9400 block of Westport Road, near Hurstbourne Parkway, around 8 p.m. Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Westport Road and crashed into an SUV that was driving eastbound.
Ellis said the SUV was making a left turn from the middle lane into a parking lot when the motorcyclist crashed into the vehicle. EMS responded to the crash, but the man died at the scene.
The driver of the SUV was not injured and remained on scene, according to police.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
Westport Road near Goose Creek Road is expected to be shut down for the next two to three hours for the investigation, Ellis said.
