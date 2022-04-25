LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in the Beechmont neighborhood on Monday afternoon.
LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said Fourth Division officers responded to the crash between the motorcycle and a tow truck at the intersection of Taylor Boulevard and Ashland Avenue.
Police said the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Taylor Boulevard when it hit the driver's side of a tow truck turning left at the intersection.
The driver of the motorcycle, a man who has not been identified yet, was rushed to University of Louisville in critical condition.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
