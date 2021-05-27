LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was involved in an accident with a Louisville Metro Police cruiser.
According to LMPD spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff, the crash happened in the 3400 block of Frankfort Avenue, near Cannons Lane.
Ruoff said an officer was trying to make a "low-speed U-turn" when a motorcycle traveling in the same direction hit the police cruiser on the driver's side.
The motorcyclist, a man, was taken to University Hospital. The officer was not injured.
