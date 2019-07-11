LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash at Bardstown and Waterford Roads, which is in south Louisville near the Bullitt County line.
MetroSafe said the crash happened just before 11 p.m. at the intersection of the two roads near Mt. Washington.
Crews at the scene reported that the motorcycle rider was the only one involved in the crash and died at the scene, according to MetroSafe.
The victim has not been identified and no other information has been provided.
