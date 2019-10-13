LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Emergency crews are responding to a fatal motorcycle crash near Iroquois Park.
The crash was reported just after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of New Cut Road and Wilderness Road, according to an LMPD spokesperson.
Police believe the motorcyclist was traveling north on New Cut Road when they collided with an SUV that was turning left from New Cut onto Wilderness Road. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Traffic is expected to be heavy in the area while emegency crews investigate and clear the crash.
WDRB has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.