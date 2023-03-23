LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash that closed all lanes of Interstate 71 North for almost two hours Thursday evening.
A MetroSafe dispatcher told WDRB News a crash involving a motorcyclist was reported just before 6 p.m. on I-71 North just before Interstate 264.
According to Louisville Metro Police, the Traffic Unit was sent to the scene around 6:15 p.m.
Police believe the motorcyclist was traveling with a group of other motorcyclists. When they approached a curve in the road, police said he lost control of the bike and crashed.
LMPD said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.
No other vehicles were involved and police said several of the other motorcyclists stayed at the scene.
No charges are expected and the LMPD Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.
All lanes of I-71 North at I-264 were closed for the crash investigation, and remained closed for nearly two hours. Traffic was diverted onto the Zorn Avenue exit.
