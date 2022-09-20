LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist going the wrong way on Hurstbourne Parkway was hit and killed late Monday night.
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said it happened around 11 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway, near Vassel Road.
Ruoff said the motorcycle was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes when it collided with two eastbound vehicles. The motorcycle driver died at the scene.
The drivers of the vehicles that hit the motorcyclist remained at the scene.
LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.