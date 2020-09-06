LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead and several others injured after a crash in Harrison County, Indiana, Sunday afternoon.
The Harrison County Sheriff's Department said the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 135 and Watson Road.
Witnesses to the crash told first responders that a passenger vehicle traveling north on Highway 135 crossed into the southbound lane, side-swiping a "sport utility vehicle" that was driving south. The passenger vehicle then hit a motorcycle in the southbound lane, police said, "pushing it across the roadway."
Both the motorcycle and passenger vehicle hit a pickup truck in the emergency lane of the highway.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the passenger vehicle was airlifted to a local hospital. Their condition was not provided.
Police said "all other parties involved sustained only minor injuries," but it is unclear how many others were injured in the crash.
An investigation into the crash remains ongoing. No other information was immediately available.
