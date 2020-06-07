CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist was killed Saturday afternoon in Corydon, Indiana, after slamming into the rear of a stopped SUV, police said.
The motorcyclist hit the rear of an SUV that was heading north on state Route 135 but was stopped at Angelo Road, according to a Facebook post by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.
Officials have not released the motorcyclist's name.
The SUV driver was taken to the hospital.
The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, the department said.
