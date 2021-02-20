LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man in Mount Sterling, Kentucky, is suing the Kentucky High School Athletic Association over its COVID-19 "Return to Play" policy.
The KHSAA's "Return to Play" protocol calls for student-athletes to sit out a maximum of 22 days if they test positive for COVID-19. The minimum amount of time a student would have to wait before returning to play is 17 days, according to KHSAA's guidelines.
The lawsuit was filed by attorneys for Dr. Jon Kelly Johnson, who in a news release called attention to the fact that the policy is longer than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's quarantine guidelines as well as policies implemented by the NCAA, Southeastern Conference (SEC), MLB, NFL and NBA.
Johnson is a dentist in Mount Sterling and has a son who plays varsity baseball at Montgomery County High School. He is seeking an emergency injunction against the policy before spring sports begin.
"We would like an elected judge to ask the KHSAA why they know more than the doctors from the CDC, NCAA, SEC, MLB, NFL, and NBA," Johnson said in the news release.
"Haven't these Kentucky children that participate in spring sports been through enough? None of them had a season last spring and now if they have a positive test, it could cost them a third or more of this year’s season also," he continued. "The SEC just implemented their return to play policy and SEC athletes can return to play on day 14. If 14 days is good enough for Kentucky basketball players, it should be good enough for the boys and girls playing high school sports in Kentucky."
In the news release, Johnson also expressed concern that the policy could cause students to lose scholarship opportunities.
Julian Tackett, the commissioner of the KHSAA, who said he hadn't received the complaint yet, released the following statement Saturday evening:
"We have not received any notice or complaint regarding this matter other than via the media. We will withhold specific comment and response until that time, including highlighting any inaccuracies. We will continue advocating for participation by our schools during the pandemic, something that certainly has not happened in every state or community. We will also continue to offer guidance during this time by taking the best advice from our state and National Sports Medicine Advisory Committees and all health authorities, to establish guidance and recommendations for our member schools."
According to the KHSAA's website, student-athletes who test positive for COVID-19 must undergo a 10-day isolation period. For student-athletes who are symptomatic, the KHSAA defines Day 1 of 10 as "the first day of showing symptoms." Those who are asymptomatic but test positive for COVID-19 mark Day 1 by the day they receive their positive test results.
Then, student-athletes have a four-day "interim period" for "evaluation by a physician, primarily motivated by concerns about myocarditis."
After the interim period, there is a six-day gradual return to play followed by a return to competition on the next day if there is no other compelling factor to prevent such return," the KHSAA's website says.
Read the lawsuit in full below:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.