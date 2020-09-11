LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Mount Washington Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a person in connection with a stolen vehicle.
The vehicle in question was stolen from the Aulbern Drive area, according to police. No other details were immediately provided.
"We strongly encourage everyone to lock your doors and bring the keys & all valuables inside. Thieves are out and about," the department said in a Facebook post.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 502-538-8143 or dispatch at 502-543-7074.
